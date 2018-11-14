THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The official statistics say Clemson and Alabama are tied atop the national rankings in scoring defense, having allowed 12.7 points per game.

But even that otherwise sterling accomplishment is a slight disservice to the job Brent Venables' defense has done this season.

Actually, Clemson's defense has yielded fewer points when you take away special-teams scores and defensive touchdowns by the other team.