Wednesday Update on Luke Deal
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
GREENWOOD, S.C. –- Emerald tight end Luke Deal has had college coaches tell him he’s a tough recruit to read.
A bunch of schools feel like they’re in contention as he approaches Friday’s decision announcement. And that’s not typical.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news