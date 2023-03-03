CLEMSON -- A few basketball-related thoughts and insights as Clemson prepares for Saturday night's regular-season finale against Notre Dame: -- The guards need to be physically tougher than they showed at Virginia. First off, Virginia's defense is excellent. Particularly at the guard position. That was an overwhelming factor. Yet Chase Hunter and the rest of Clemson's guards were too out of sorts and loose with the ball in the 64-57 loss, and it started early. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! "Their pressure was a little disruptive," Brad Brownell said. "It got us out of our flow. ... They did a nice job and got us pushed out. It took us a while to get our offense to a place where we could do more things."

Chase Hunter is averaging 14 points a game, third behind Hunter Tyson and P.J. Hall respectively. (Getty)

Brownell adjusted by moving Hunter off the ball, but your starting point guard should be good enough to play through such a tough assignment against such pressure on the ball. One of the highest moments of this season, the exhilarating victory at Florida State, underlined the importance of having a point guard who can create and score through contact, as Hunter did on the game-winning basket and free throw. That's a quality this team didn't have in recent years with Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor. Hunter and the other guards might not be challenged as mightily in that department against Notre Dame, but you figure at some point thereafter they'll be put to the test again. Hunter, Brevin Galloway and Josh Beadle all lost the ball on drives to the lane Tuesday night. "We have to make more plays," Brownell said. "We have to make more physically tough plays. We got the ball in the paint in some pretty good places, especially off the dribble, and didn't get enough out of that. Whether we score the basket or get a foul, to win a game like this you'd better do that." -- Is PJ Hall getting enough touches? A fully healthy Hall (or close to it, at least) is a marvel. The guy is just a monster when he gets the ball in his hands, and his touch on off-balance shots eight feet and in is pretty remarkable.

A healthy P.J. Hall is one of the best players at his position in the Atlantic Coast Conference. (Getty)

Though Virginia's aforementioned pressure on the ball was making it hard to get the ball to Hall, it's still fair to look back and say maybe he should've gotten a few more shots. Then again, very recently we were writing about Hunter Tyson not getting enough shots. Tyson took 16 in Charlottesville (missing 10, including eight 3-point misses on 11 attempts). Probably not totally fair to then say Tyson should've been less aggressive, though his shot selection on one late 3-pointer was certainly questionable. Hall attempted 13 shots and made nine, scoring 19 points in 31 minutes. He is 26-of-35 in the last three games and seems to be feeling it. Probably good to get him the ball at least a little more. -- The Tigers are going to need to rely on their bench come tournament time. In the costly loss at Louisville, the starters were Clemson's only scorers. At Virginia, the bench was outscored 24-7. Since the bench produced 36 points in the 40-point trouncing of Florida State, the backups have scored 30 points total over four games. Seems fair to wonder if Alex Hemenway is on the court too much, given that he's scored a total of 17 points in 72 minutes since his return from a foot injury (he had three points in 17 minutes at UVA).

Highly-regarded freshman forward Chauncey Wiggins is averaging just 9.4 minutes a game. (Getty)