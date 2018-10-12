Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-12 15:14:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekend Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we indicated earlier this week, Clemson's coaching staff arranged a number of its more distant game evaluation trips for this weekend in conjunction with the open date.

No game Saturday affords the staff more time to travel on both sides of the trip, and more time to spend there.

We already reported that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter would have a packed weekend, starting with his trek to the West Coast for today’s major game featuring Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Wwopunwjm2autri2nfet
D.J. Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 1 junior recruit, will get a visit from Clemson assistant coach Brandon Streeter this weekend.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}