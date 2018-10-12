THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we indicated earlier this week, Clemson's coaching staff arranged a number of its more distant game evaluation trips for this weekend in conjunction with the open date.

No game Saturday affords the staff more time to travel on both sides of the trip, and more time to spend there.

We already reported that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter would have a packed weekend, starting with his trek to the West Coast for today’s major game featuring Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.