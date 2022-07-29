-- Taking it slowly with Adam Randall seems like the right move.

A few weeks ago, subscribers asked us what intel we were picking up on the Randall rehab front and we reached out to our sources.

The gist: Randall was right on schedule, perhaps even ahead. But no need to rush him back into action in August and the early portion of the season.

This account was confirmed last week during visits with the coaching staff. Dabo Swinney said he knows Randall will be back this season, and he strongly believes he will make significant contributions when he does return, but the prudent call here is being cautious.

Recent history at Clemson is an illustrative example of ACL recoveries being more rapid than they were, say, 20 years ago.

But every case is different. And some of the recent success stories didn't involve first-year freshmen.