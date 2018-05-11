Weekend Nuggets
-- Clemson is now spending more on its assistant coaches than Alabama.
The Crimson Tide administration recently approved contracts for Nick Saban's 10 full-time assistants, and the total is $5.957 million.
That's $628,000 less than the combined $6.585 million Clemson is paying its assistants.
