-- Clemson is now spending more on its assistant coaches than Alabama.

The Crimson Tide administration recently approved contracts for Nick Saban's 10 full-time assistants, and the total is $5.957 million.

That's $628,000 less than the combined $6.585 million Clemson is paying its assistants.