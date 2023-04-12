What a difference a year makes
CLEMSON -- Kyle Richardson recently pointed out that he'd never coached tight ends before drawing that assignment a year ago.
It's a fact that was probably lost in the pileup of other experience-related topics on the offensive side of the ball in 2022:
Brandon Streeter in his first year as offensive coordinator;
Thomas Austin in his first year as offensive line coach;
CJ. Spiller in his second year as a position coach;
Tyler Grisham in his third year as a position coach.
Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!
Combine all that inexperience with a sharp decline in throwing and catching, and the offensive sputters over the second half of the season aren't all that mysterious.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news