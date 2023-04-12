CLEMSON -- Kyle Richardson recently pointed out that he'd never coached tight ends before drawing that assignment a year ago.

It's a fact that was probably lost in the pileup of other experience-related topics on the offensive side of the ball in 2022:

Brandon Streeter in his first year as offensive coordinator;

Thomas Austin in his first year as offensive line coach;

CJ. Spiller in his second year as a position coach;

Tyler Grisham in his third year as a position coach.

Combine all that inexperience with a sharp decline in throwing and catching, and the offensive sputters over the second half of the season aren't all that mysterious.