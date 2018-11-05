THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- A Clemson fanatic, who somehow has a media credential, has somehow been really upset about Alabama's distinction as the top team in the land.

Otherwise quiet press-room settings have been disrupted by regular rants about the Crimson Tide being good but not great, little more than a product of the ESPN hype machine. Last week, the fan was even allowed to grill the CFP chairman about the travesty of Clemson being ranked No. 2.

On Oct. 30.

Thankfully, most fans in the stands are more grounded in reality than a few of the media yahoos who are -- and it's hard to type this with a straight face -- accusing others of bias.