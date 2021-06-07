CLEMSON | They are separated by 35 years, but they have some important traits in common.

They are both old-school. Here in 2021, neither has deemed it necessary to be on social media where they can breathlessly inform the world what they had for breakfast this morning.

Dabo Swinney, 51, is a rare dude running a powerhouse football program. Arch Manning, 16, is a rare dude running headlong into one of the most celebrated recruitments in history.