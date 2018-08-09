Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- It's been just under a week since No. 2 Clemson began fall camp.

Six days in, there is still no shortage of talk about five-star true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the nation's No. 1-rated football recruit overall regardless of position last winter and obviously the highest rated prospect to ever sign with the Tigers.

So what have we been told about Lawrence up to this point?