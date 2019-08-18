It’s been just over two weeks since the defending national champions opened fall camp.



There has been no shortage of players worth talking about, as the Tigers wield an embarrassment of riches at several positions and of course talent across the board.

After spending considerable time on campus again over the last week, Tigerillustrated.com digs in to what Clemson's coaches told us in the second full week of camp.

WHAT CLEMSON'S COACHES TOLD US THIS WEEK

