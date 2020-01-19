Two years ago, the three draft-eligible Power Rangers decided to return to school. It was not just a major surprise that Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant all opted to return, but it also was a massive boost to the Tigers' hopes of winning the 2018 national title.

If you said that January weekend of 2018 that this sealed a title, go ahead and pat yourself on the back. Because that, in our minds, is the reason that game against Alabama was a blowout and not a back-and-forth shootout.

A year ago at this time, the return of Isaiah Simmons, K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse was not greeted with the same fanfare. But it was absolutely vital in Clemson returning to its fourth title game in five years.

We say all that to say:

