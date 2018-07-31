THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We’ve referenced several times this year that Clemson’s commitments tend to come in spurts, and that’s what’s materialized this past weekend. Four pledges for this recruiting class in as many days, preceded by one for the 2020 class.

The Tigers’ approach is to try and wrap up what recruiting it can by summer’s end in order to turn their focus to the team come August and into the season.

Recruiting never stops, but August represents a veritable halftime in the cycle wherein the coaching staff takes a break to assess where they are with certain targets and determine whether to expand their board at certain positions.