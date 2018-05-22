THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we have maintained all spring, Clemson's staff has intended to take two quarterbacks this recruiting class for quite some time.

Monday’s news that Hunter Johnson is transferring reinforces why.

The Tigers predictably stood to go into the 2019 year with just three scholarship quarterbacks – and that’s including Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star pledge Taisun Phommachanh, one of the jewels among Clemson’s dozen commitments to date.

So what direction does Clemson take in recruiting?

In this feature TigerIllustrated.com digs in to weigh in on numerous potential candidates: