One of the more interesting spring revelations came from Tony Elliott, who shared how he learned Travis Etienne was coming back to school.

Elliott just so happened to be in a meeting with Lyn-J Dixon when Etienne called. So Elliott quickly informed Dixon of the news that he'd be second-fiddle once again in 2020.

Surely this wasn't the easiest development to take, because all along Dixon was thinking 2020 was going to be his year as the showcase back. And now he'll be behind, quite likely, the best running back in college football.