What's realistic for Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus in 2022?
It's hard to get away from the idea that Dabo Swinney and everyone else absolutely loves the two freshman cornerbacks who will begin spring practice next week.
The intrigue surrounding Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride is heightened by the fact that last year's headliners, Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, are now preparing for the NFL.
Lukus has exceptional length, speed and ball skills. Pride has exceptional versatility and already has a firm grasp of the nuances of the game.
But while opportunity certainly knocks for these two early-enrolled freshmen, history says it's hard to walk right in and make a significant impact as a freshman at this position.
An amazing stat that we weren't aware of until combing through the last 13 seasons under Swinney:
We can't find any instance of a first-year freshman starting at either of the two cornerback spots over the entirety of Swinney's tenure.
