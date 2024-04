BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As influential as in-state recruiting is in perception, its value is supplemental.

In the big picture, it's the recruiting work that Clemson's coaching staff does beyond state boundaries that has shown to net the difference-makers and keep its NFL pipeline flowing.

WHAT THE NFL DRAFT SAYS ABOUT CLEMSON RECRUITING TERRITORIES (For subscribers-only)

*****************

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!