We believe Robbie Caldwell is going to be a busy man this spring.

After losing four starters from last year's line, there will be auditions and competition aplenty at the four spots apart from Jackson Carman's left tackle position.

The position I wonder the most about is center, where Cade Stewart hasn't been consistent enough to date to feel overwhelmingly good about his chances of making a seamless transition after Sean Pollard's departure.