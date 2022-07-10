With apologies to the long list of very pertinent and topical questions most folks have about the inner workings of the football program, the top of this mind is fascinated by some other developments at the moment.

As in, the recent developments in Dabo Swinney's long-held take that the ACC is where Clemson needs to be.

Now it should be noted that Swinney is a smart and tactful man in most instances, even though he gets a heaping amount of grief for times he hasn't said the right thing.

So in a matter of days when he's asked about everything being turned upside down, and whether Clemson will be right-side-up when all this realignment is complete, chances are he's probably not going to rock the boat or provide anything truly sizzling as it relates to Clemson's conference future.