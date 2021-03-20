What we will be watching when spring practice resumes this week
Break is over, and Clemson returns to the practice fields Monday with six spring practices left --culminating in the April 3 spring game.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
While we don't expect any profound changes in the style and direction, the offense's identity cannot help but undergo a makeover with new faces in more responsible roles at all the skill positions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news