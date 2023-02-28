CLEMSON -- In early January, we published a series of articles in which Paul and I made a list of predictions for 2023.

In the first installment came this prediction:

Conference realignment talk will heat up again.

And, well, here we are.

Given that most of this stuff seems to always happen outside of the actual football season when nothing else is going on, initially the conspiracy theorist in you wonders about the timing of it all.

Yet this is unmistakably real.

Clemson, Florida State and a few others in the ACC are unmistakably not comfortable with the current -- and, most important, future -- state of affairs with the SEC and Big Ten threatening to lap the schools that are bound to a contract and a Grant of Rights until 2036.