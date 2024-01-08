BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Eight years ago, Dabo Swinney had a chance to step back and digest just how close Clemson came to winning its first national title since 1981.

The Tigers were five points away on the scoreboard against Alabama in the desert, but that only told part of the story.

The back end of the defense suffered lapses for most of the year, and it all caught up to them with everything at stake. When Swinney met with the media a few weeks later, he made prominent mention of those breakdowns as needing addressing.

Now, as Swinney looks back on a four-loss season and a third consecutive year out of the playoff, you wonder how prominently he will mention the Tigers' recent major problem.

