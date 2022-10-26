If they don't move backwards there -- if that drive ends with a breakaway touchdown or even a field goal -- the trip to Tallahassee is more clearly defined as Clemson imposing its will via the run.

That clear and unequivocal definition came four days ago when the Tigers smashed and bashed their way to 293 rushing yards on 60 carries against Syracuse.

Take away sack yardage, and the rushing total is 315 yards with 172 supplied by Will Shipley (6.4 per carry) and 94 by Phil Mafah (5.2).

When your quarterback position is suddenly faltering and you need to lean heavily on the run and your defense just to get out of your own stadium alive, the big picture is overshadowed by all the emotion and exhilaration of a white-knuckle victory.

But with the exhale of an open date, it feels like a good time to revisit the conversation about the running game and where it could be headed.

As we have stated, the feeling among the coaching staff entering the season was that they'd be able to run at will and take some of the pressure off a quarterback and receivers who needed to develop confidence.

As it turned out DJ Uiagalelei was vastly improved from the jump and more often than not the best offensive player on the field. And the running game wasn't the marauding machine that some expected.

From our view, three factors that worked against the anticipated trajectory on the ground: