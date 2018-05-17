Where does Clemson go at defensive tackle?
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
After pulling in such a lauded defensive line haul last class, the wider perception held that Clemson was stacked with an embarrassment of riches.
In the immediate term, yes.
But Wednesday’s news that freshman Josh Belk was transferring – as first-reported by TigerIllustrated.com’s Larry Williams – underscored how prematurely presumptive that take was.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news