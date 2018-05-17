THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

After pulling in such a lauded defensive line haul last class, the wider perception held that Clemson was stacked with an embarrassment of riches.

In the immediate term, yes.

But Wednesday’s news that freshman Josh Belk was transferring – as first-reported by TigerIllustrated.com’s Larry Williams – underscored how prematurely presumptive that take was.