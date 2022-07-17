From 2016 to 2020, predicting where Clemson would end up really wasn't that complicated or difficult.

At some point in 2015, it became fairly obvious that Clemson was going to win almost all of its games because the Tigers had Deshaun Watson and the other teams didn't.

In 2017 it briefly changed to "Clemson has a murderous defense and the other teams don't," but then we rinsed and repeated the quarterback thing when Trevor Lawrence came along.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

And that sort of gets to why it's a bit more complicated to assess where Clemson should be entering 2022.