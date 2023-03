Let's go back a year to our analysis of Graham Neff's decision to stick with Brad Brownell for a 13th season.

At one point in that season, the Tigers were on a pronounced slide and it appeared to us that a change was probably going to happen.

But then the team won five straight games before losing to Virginia Tech on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. A sophomore named PJ Hall was one of the biggest reasons for staying the course as he valiantly put the team on his shoulders even amid painful injury.