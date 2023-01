It's natural for Clemson fans to initially feel at least a little bit of a letdown upon hearing Bryan Bresee and KJ Henry are headed to the draft.

After Dabo Swinney created signing-day buildup by saying several guys he thought were gone had told him they were coming back, it was natural for fans to assume this might be something on the level of the Power Rangers returning for 2018.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!