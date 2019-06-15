Why championship teams will always have a place for 2-star recruits
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
When Dabo Swinney calls it a career in coaching, he'll go down as one of the greatest at identifying the right sales pitch to lure decorated talent to Clemson. He'll probably also go down as one of the greatest at identifying talent everyone else misses.
The assemblage of gobs of talent is a big part of this remarkable story. But the ability to see talent where others do not is also part of the bedrock, evidenced most clearly when Alabama's 5-star defensive backs couldn't cover Hunter Renfrow in 2015 and 2016.
Woody McCorvey shared his observations on the topic two years ago, and they ring true today:
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news