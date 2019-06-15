THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When Dabo Swinney calls it a career in coaching, he'll go down as one of the greatest at identifying the right sales pitch to lure decorated talent to Clemson. He'll probably also go down as one of the greatest at identifying talent everyone else misses.

The assemblage of gobs of talent is a big part of this remarkable story. But the ability to see talent where others do not is also part of the bedrock, evidenced most clearly when Alabama's 5-star defensive backs couldn't cover Hunter Renfrow in 2015 and 2016.

Woody McCorvey shared his observations on the topic two years ago, and they ring true today: