CLEMSON -- In the old days, fans didn't have many platforms for their voices.

A microscopic fraction would call in to a radio show to make their opinions heard, or write a letter to the editor of their local newspaper. And that was about it. Today, of course, is much different. Everyone has a camera, and everyone has a keyboard. Fueled by emotion and often alcohol, the loudest voices during games -- particularly those of the anonymous variety -- are often on the wrong side of history at a later time. As in, like, an hour later. For the best evidence of this, consult in-game threads from the night of Jan. 9, 2017. The night Clemson recovered from a 14-0 deficit to win a national championship.

Everyone has a voice now, and that's not all a bad thing. Thankfully, media personalities can be held accountable for being lazy or getting something wrong. A democracy of discussion can be ugly, but in the end it's a net positive and preferable to what we had in, say, 1982. Coaches can take part in this discussion, too. Dabo Swinney went that route Sunday evening, angered by a media account quoting a fan saying a three-touchdown victory over South Carolina "felt like a loss." The most eye-opening part of his rant was when he said if it ever gets to the point where merely winning an obscene number of games isn't enough "then it's time for me to move on somewhere else. ... If 12-0 ain't good enough, then it's time to seek other places." Maybe we've all missed the real news here: Given that Alabama fans are notoriously the most insufferable of all, this means Swinney will never go back to Tuscaloosa. Time to party in Clemson. OK, that was mostly tongue-in-cheek. And a spice of humor is needed in this discussion. Because even though his sermon seems like a big deal in the immediate aftermath, the truth is it's not. In early October, Nick Saban blasted his students for their inability to show up for a game against Louisiana-Lafayette. “When I first came here, you used to play that tradition thing up there and everybody was cheering and excited and happy and there was great spirit. Now they don't even cheer,” Saban said. “They introduce our players and nobody even cheers. So I don't know, maybe there's something else somebody else ought to talk about. Maybe I shouldn't talk about it. Maybe I already talked about it more than I should. So you all can beat me up for that if you want. Look, our players work too hard and they deserve to have everything and people supporting them in every way and have tremendous spirit for what they've done. They may not be able to continue to do it. We're going to work hard to try to continue that. "But there's a part of it where other people need to support them too, and there's got to be a spirit that makes it special to play here, because that's what makes it special to be here. And if that's not here, then does it continue to be special to be here or not? That's the question everybody has to ask. I'm asking it right now.” This was a big deal at the time, not so much a week or two later. Alabama's students got the message and started showing up in better numbers. Surely that was attributable in part to more attractive opposition thereafter, but Saban's words were still effective because the students probably needed a reminder of how good they have it. When Swinney goes off on fans, it feels different from Saban's tirades or any other coach's tirade, for that matter.

It's because Swinney doesn't merely have a relationship with his fans. This is much more like a love affair, dating to the very day he took over 10 years ago and made a priority of rebuilding bridges to Clemson students and fans as a whole. From that moment to now, he has not presided over the people. He has much more existed among them.

How many coaches out there these days make a point of telling fans "I love you?" Swinney did that a few weeks ago at Boston College, after his team wrapped up another Atlantic Division title. It was a truly touching moment, yet another indication of what makes him and his program and his fan base different. How many coaches have their finger on the pulse of a fan base, of the mood of a stadium, like Swinney? When he steps off the bus and goes to touch the rock, he's paying close attention to the vibe. If the feeling is a bit lethargic for a noon game against a totally overmatched opponent, he'll do his part to juice up the crowd by waving his arms and shouting. So it's less like a king presiding over his possessions and more like a rock star who knows the power of his body language in front of his adoring fans. The guy just has a special way of speaking to his fan base. And sometimes that means speaking his mind. In January of 2012, the faithful were not happy after West Virginia hung 70 on the Tigers. There were rumors of the strength coach being run off, a feeling of some disarray after Swinney fired Kevin Steele. Again, this is the natural product of today's world where everyone has a voice. Some naturally negative feelings after that type of beatdown start mushrooming when there's no game to play the next week and fans have extra time to sit around and stew. Before long, a mere rumor becomes accepted fact after it's repeated long enough. That is problematic and dangerous. Swinney had someone roll out a bunch of trophies that day in 2012, the day he launched into into a discourse that disparaged the "devil's playground" otherwise known as message boards. The feeling at the time among plenty of fans? It was going to take a long time to recover from what happened in the Orange Bowl. And the 2011 season was forever tarnished by 70-33 and a third straight loss to South Carolina. Swinney's rebuttal: We're going to be just fine. And they were. They beat Auburn in Atlanta in the opener, and then a few months later they were back in the Georgia Dome authoring a landmark win over LSU. That was the turning point for this program, when a defensive line started to come of age and Clemson proved it could play with the big boys. This was a year after West Virginia. It's OK for fans to be concerned about how much the defensive issues exposed by South Carolina might cost this team come playoff time against much better opposition.

