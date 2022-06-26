Why the state of Georgia is essential to Clemson in recruiting
The prevalent theme regarding Clemson's commitment avalanche this month has been Dabo Swinney introducing summer official visits into the equation, and thus the impact of the voluminous gathering for the June 3-5 weekend.
In our eyes, though, another contributing factor hits home.
That the Tigers, in fact, have stayed closer to home in building this momentous recruiting run.
Veteran subscribers know that this observer considers recruiting efforts in Georgia to be the leading geographic priority for Clemson, as there just isn't the combination of quality and quantity to justify in-state recruiting holding value beyond fan perception.
What jumps out about Clemson's surge is that the Tigers have gone back to their roots, so to speak.
Seven of their 14 commitments have come from Georgia, and we're not talking many second-fiddle or extreme friends-of-the-program types either.
