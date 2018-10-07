THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Jeff Scott had already returned fire in his opening statement, taking particular note of how Clemson's recent rushing totals don't square with Desmond Howard's view of the Tigers' offense as finesse.

So we asked if it was safe to assume that he and the rest of the team were watching College GameDay on Saturday morning when Howard presented his analysis.

A big smile crossed Scott's face.