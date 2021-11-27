Xavier Thomas out vs. South Carolina

COLUMBIA -- Clemson will be without one of its top defensive players tonight in Williams-Brice Stadium, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Veteran defensive end Xavier Thomas is out, according to a source. Thomas has been dealing with what is believed to be a minor hamstring injury.

The former five-star recruit played just seven snaps against Connecticut two weeks ago and 31 last week against Wake Forest.

He has started nine games this season and totaled 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures.

Defensive end Justin Mascoll did not play against Wake Forest, and his status is uncertain for tonight's game.

(WR) E.J. Williams and (LB) LaVonta Bentley also are unavailable tonight.

-----------------------------------------------