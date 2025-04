BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Joey Batson is giving it one last ride.

Clemson Football's longtime Director of Strength & Conditioning is planning to call it a career after the 2025 football season, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

After talking with multiple contacts, we have the latest on how this came about as well as details on Batson's replacement.

2025 TO BE BATSON's LAST SEASON (For subscribers-only)