4-star and new Clemson coach's son makes first visit as recruit

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

A four-star with a twist stood among the headlining guests for Clemson's spring game earlier this month.

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, our latest on Charlotte (N.C.) four-star defensive end Griff Galloway, whose father Lonnie is an offensive analyst on Clemson's football staff.

Said the younger Galloway: "I would describe it as an amazing time."

FOUR-STAR AND NEW CLEMSON COACH's SON MAKES FIRST VISIT AS RECRUIT (For subscribers-only)