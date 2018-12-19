Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis has signed with Clemson, announcing his commitment during a ceremony Wednesday morning at his school.

Clemson has scored again on Florida State.

Davis (6-1, 295) gives Clemson the ready-made nose guard it was looking for in its quest to quickly replenish the defensive tackle cupboard.



He becomes the Tigers’ 25th commitment in this recruiting class.

Clemson's staff has pushed for Davis for the duration of the calendar year, attracting him first for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

But FSU muddied the waters during the summer, which stretched his courtship into the fall.

Davis used his official visits to both early this season; he witnessed FSU’s struggle with Samford in early September, then came to Clemson’s triumph against Syracuse several weeks later.

We put in our Rivals Futurecast prediction for Davis selecting Clemson before his official visit based on our intel.