4-star Davis to Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson has scored again on Florida State.
Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis has signed with Clemson, announcing his commitment during a ceremony Wednesday morning at his school.
Davis (6-1, 295) gives Clemson the ready-made nose guard it was looking for in its quest to quickly replenish the defensive tackle cupboard.
He becomes the Tigers’ 25th commitment in this recruiting class.
Clemson's staff has pushed for Davis for the duration of the calendar year, attracting him first for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.
But FSU muddied the waters during the summer, which stretched his courtship into the fall.
Davis used his official visits to both early this season; he witnessed FSU’s struggle with Samford in early September, then came to Clemson’s triumph against Syracuse several weeks later.
We put in our Rivals Futurecast prediction for Davis selecting Clemson before his official visit based on our intel.
Clemson then put an exclamation point on its advantage with its resounding 59-10 victory at FSU in October.
Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates did a commendable job mitigating FSU's inherent advantage of a longstanding relationship with their defensive line coach, Odell Haggins.
The Tigers are expected to lose the top three defensive tackles in their rotation, assuming junior star Dexter Lawrence opts for early NFL Draft entry.
They stand to return just four scholarship players at defensive tackle, including converted end Xavier Kelly and redshirted freshman Darnell Jefferies.
So there's a role to be had for a newcomer, and Davis -- slated to enroll next month -- fits that bill.
Stay tuned for more on Clemson's top-five signing class as Tigerillustrated.com's National Signing Day coverage continues throughout the day.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Buy a new annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com, using the promo code 50Clemson, and get 50% off your first year's subscription!
Code: 50Clemson
Offer: 50% off FIRST YEAR of annual subscription!
Offer valid through January, 9, 2019
Sign up HERE and don't forget to use the PROMO code: 50Clemson