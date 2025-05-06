Clemson, Notre Dame set for long-term football series

“Even in just the last decade, matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame have produced incredibly memorable moments and games,” Clemson's Director Of Athletics Graham Neff said. “We have immense excitement for the creation of this 12-year series between these two premier programs, as we know these will be must-see matchups for fans at Memorial Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium as well as television audiences nationwide."

As Tigerillustrated.com has foreshadowed for months and again last week , Clemson and Notre Dame have agreed to play a long-term home-and-home football series starting in 2027.

CLEMSON -- Clemson will be fighting with the Irish on a yearly basis.

The annual matchup will help both schools strengthen their schedules amid turbulent, unpredictable times with football scheduling and playoff positioning.

The Big Ten already has nine conference games. The SEC appears headed in that direction.

And if the Power 2 both have nine conference games, that means compelling non-conference matchups could dry up for those on the outside looking in.

Clemson is scheduled to open this season by playing host to LSU, followed by Dabo Swinney's team returning the favor in Baton Rouge in 2026.

Notre Dame was already on the schedule for 2027 (in Clemson), 2028 (in South Bend), 2031 (Clemson), 2034 (South Bend) and 2037 (South Bend).

“We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the College Football Playoff, and that goal requires us to form historic partnerships like this one with Clemson,” said Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua. “This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in recent college football history, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories.”

We are told the current agreement will make it a 12-year home-and-home arrangement.

Clemson's future games against Georgia and Oklahoma could be in real danger if the SEC moves to a nine-game conference schedule.

The Tigers are scheduled to play the Bulldogs in 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033.

The Sooners are on the schedule in 2035 and 2036.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story later today.