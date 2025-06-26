Image is important. We know that it matters greatly to Dabo Swinney and other coaches, and they go to great and even obsessive lengths to assure that their messaging conveys and creates the desired image.

Swinney has sometimes been accused of micromanaging and controlling the message.

As if that's a bad thing.

But we think one particular fiasco of late is surely an example of what happens when something important slips through the cracks or gets lost in translation.

IMAGE IS IMPORTANT (For subscribers-only)