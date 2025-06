BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The inflection point has arrived for Clemson's running back chase this cycle.

Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County four-star Jae Lamar, ranked No. 98 nationally, announces his college choice today in a 2:30 p.m. ceremony at his school cafeteria.

Ahead of this afternoon's announcement, our very latest on what we are hearing in our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

