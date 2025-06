BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

As Clemson prepares for a season of not just high expectations but high stakes, we believe it's worth taking some time to look beyond just the opening 60 minutes of football that will take place on Aug. 30.

Yes, the LSU primetime showdown at Clemson's Death Valley is massive.

It's going to say a lot about the state of things for both programs that are considered Top 5 programs in 2025.

But it won't say everything.

THE BIG PICTURE (For subscribers-only)