This team seems different

CLEMSON -- Last week a bunch of Clemson football players were having fun in downtown Clemson.

The right kind of fun (playing EA Sports College Football 25 on College Avenue).

And at the right kind of time (6 PM and not 2 AM).

It was a great idea to add this to the city's normal Tuesday-night summer ritual whereby College Avenue is shut down to allow residents to eat, drink and be merry while listening to a live band.

Football players are hard not to notice in general because they're usually big dudes.