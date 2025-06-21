Why the state of Georgia is essential to Clemson in recruiting

Just an old sweet song, keeps Georgia on my mind.

When Buford (Ga.) four-star defensive end Dre Quinn announced his commitment Thursday, it felt like it had been a minute since Clemson football had crooned this familiar, soothing refrain.

Instate recruiting has its significance. But our subscribers know that this observer considers recruiting efforts in Georgia to be the leading priority for Clemson, as there just isn't the combination of quality and quantity to justify instate recruiting holding greater value.