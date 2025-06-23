BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our second feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, our very latest on a 4-star Clemson target who has a decision to make.

The prestigious Rivals Five-star Challenge is underway and with numerous Clemson targets and commits on hand in Indianapolis, including four-star quarterback commit Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek, Ariz. (pictured on the front page)

And details on Clemson's recruiting board at the cornerback position.

MONDAY P.M. UPDATE (For subscribers-only)