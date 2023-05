Clemson's two defensive tackle commitments from this recruiting class both worked out under Nick Eason's watchful eye at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Eason will get to spend time with a contending offer candidate for the next cycle in the coming weeks.

Snow Hill (N.C.) Greene Central four-star Isaiah Campbell plans to return for the Swinney Camp after attending the program's underclassmen day last month.