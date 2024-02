BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

You can't rant and rave about Dabo Swinney's habit of promoting from within and then have a problem with the cost of him going and grabbing seasoned coaches.

His past four hires -- Nick Eason, Garrett Riley, Matt Luke, Chris Rumph -- have all been from outside the program, and now the blend of his staff looks more like the group that built Clemson into a powerhouse a decade ago.

