The outcome had been decided. But little did we know the game was actually just about to begin.

Imagine, for a moment, waking up today as DJ Uiagalelei.

Got off to a sputter of a start. Put it together for a pair of second-quarter drives, then pinpointed a number of throws down the field or over the middle through the second half as Clemson pulled away.

Demonstrated some of the fire everyone had been asking for. Was more accurate than most reasonably would have predicted. Strong reason to feel good about his trajectory over the course of the contest.

And then in one mop-up series, the energizer backup comes in and captures hearts and attention. Meanwhile, the world's decoding your body language and actions before and after.

Life comes at you fast. The potential next big thing at quarterback also comes at you faster, though.

There were so many credible talking points that developed through the course of the contested action Monday night.