Over the last eight seasons Notre Dame has amassed an 87-19 record.

Clemson's record over the same stretch is 92-19.

Clemson is a commodity, and those who previously scoffed at the idea that the Tigers could be great again are sheepishly admitting they probably erred.

Meanwhile Notre Dame also appears built to sustain national contention.

So in an era of both teams being really good and potentially great, this annual matchup moves the needle. And in more ways than one.

THE CLEMSON - NOTRE DAME PARTNERSHIP (For subscribers-only)