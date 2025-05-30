No. 11 Clemson downs USC Upstate 7-3 in Clemson Regional

The Tigers improved to 45-16, while the Spartans dropped to 36-24.

CLEMSON -- TP Wentworth’s single with one out in the eighth inning scored the go-ahead run to propel No. 11 Clemson to a 7-3 victory over USC Upstate in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

Johnny Sweeney led off the second inning with a homer, then the Spartans doubled their lead in the fourth inning on Gage Griggs’ two-out bloop single that scored a run.

After Jacob McGovern entered the game in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no outs and kept the Spartans off the scoreboard, Cam Cannarella laced a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to to the score and extend his hitting streak to 20 games. Two batters later, Collin Priest hit a sacrifice fly to give Clemson a 3-2 lead.

Dominic Listi led off the sixth inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

In the top of the eighth inning, Scott Newman hit a solo homer to tie the score. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Wentworth grounded an 0-2 pitch through the right side to score the go-ahead run. Andrew Ciufo followed with a squeeze bunt to score another run. Cannarella then added a two-run homer, his fourth of the year.

Clemson outhit USC Upstate 10-8.

Lucas Mahlstedt (4-0) earned the win, while Cooper Ellingworth (1-2) suffered the loss.

Drew Titsworth (4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) got the start for the Tigers, while McGovern (3.1 IP, 1 BB, 6 K) joined Mahlstedt in relief.

The Tigers advance into the winners’ bracket to play No. 23 West Virginia on Saturday at 6 p.m. Clemson is the designated home team.