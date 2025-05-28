Major matters to be decided

CLEMSON -- Most of the people reading this probably aren't big fans of Kirby Smart. Most of the people reading this probably can't stand him. But it's just a fact that Smart, who has combined with Dabo Swinney to win four of the last nine national titles in college football, is one of the leading voices in college football. Just as Swinney and Nick Saban were when Saban was still doing his GOAT thing in Tuscaloosa. BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER! Times change, and now at SEC functions Smart is the coaching voice everyone seeks on major matters that have to be decided.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and UGA head coach Kirby Smart are shown here on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta (Ga.) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Getty Images)

And boy are there some major matters that have to be decided. The confluence of them is almost absurd -- so many that you tend to forget about an issue that would be the dominant story if it existed by itself. Smart was well into his press conference yesterday at the SEC spring meetings when he was finally asked about transfer-portal windows. "I'm so glad you asked," he said. The media laughed. Smart didn't. "The biggest decision that has to be made in college football right now by far -- by far -- is when is the portal window, and is there one or two? That's not to be decided by us today. A lot of people don't even know how it's getting decided, who's deciding it." Yeah, that last part is a bit of a problem affecting everything in college athletics and creating a chaotic feel. At some point in the future, maybe actual leadership will crystallize. And you'd best believe the SEC and Big Ten are going to have the biggest say in that, evidenced by this from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey this week: "I have people in my room asking: 'Why are we still in the NCAA?'" (!) At this juncture, all the oxygen in the room is being devoured by the House vs. NCAA settlement, by the future framework of the College Football Playoff, by whether the SEC will indeed move to nine conference games, and some other monumental stuff we might be forgetting. As Smart rightly and forcefully pointed out, it's best not to forget about the transfer-portal issue. He said the AFCA had a meeting in which its membership unanimously decided there needs to be one portal window, and that it needs to be sometime in January (the current two windows are Dec. 9-28, and April 16-25). "I think it's really important in football to have your team, your team, at whatever date in January — whatever we decide that is — and then you work those guys out, you train those guys, you lift, you prepare, you do meetings. You do all this preparation, and then that's your team, right? Like, that's your team," Smart said. "I'm great with the money they make. I'm great with them being able to go in the portal. If you ask kids when they would like to be able to go in the portal, they're going to say in January, so they can go get started where? At their new place."