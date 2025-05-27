The Gold Standard

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

We've been writing about the ACC's inability to get out of its own way for years and years. But the cold, hard truth isn't really that complicated at all for the former basketball league that has struggled to fully adjust to a football-driven world.

The ACC needs to be better (and yes, we've typed that so many times over the last decade).

So you can pardon Dabo Swinney if he's quietly totally cool with the ACC getting just two automatic playoff bids.

