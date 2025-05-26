Clemson Regional teams announced

CLEMSON -- Teams competing in Clemson's Regional as part of the 2025 NCAA College Baseball Tournament were announced on Monday.

Clemson (44-16), one of the 16 teams hosting a regional this weekend as revealed Sunday evening, will welcome USC Upstate (36-23), Kentucky (29-24) and West Virginia (41-14).

The Tigers, the 11th seed overall, will face USC Upstate in the initial round of regional play, while Kentucky will square off against West Virginia. The Clemson USC Upstate game will begin at 6 p.m. ET Friday and air on the ACC Network. Kentucky and WVU will face one another at noon (ESPNU).